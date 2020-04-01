In a time of such unprecedented change and uncertainty, isn't it comforting to have some things remain the same?
We are all so grateful for our first responders who provide safety and vital services to our communities, but what about the drug store and pharmacy workers, the fast food/curbside/food delivery people, the gas station attendants and the grocery store workers?
While we are able to maintain some sense of normal in our daily lives, I have to wonder what life looks like for some of those workers. Are they receiving the respect and appreciation that they deserve? Are they not just as much a vital part of our communities as the first responders and government agencies that provide daily services to us all?
Whenever possible, we should stay home. When we do have to go out, be kind and show some deserved appreciation for these unsung heroes.