There are some topics you as a parent need to discuss with the perspective candidates running for the school board before you cast your ballot for the November election.
One issue is the Black Lives Matter curriculum being introduced into schools across the nation. If the Black Lives Matter organization is involved in the curriculum, take note that one of the founders has said she is a trained Marxist. If you haven’t read the platform ideas of the Black Lives Matter, you should because it is much different than what the catchy slogan name suggests.
There has been a debate in Minnesota over the mandated Planned Parenthood’s version of comprehensive sex education. The book “It’s Perfectly Normal,” which Planned Parenthood endorsed, is in 27 school libraries in Minnesota. The Child Protection League of Minnesota shows the pornographic images in the book available to fourth-graders.
Another issue related to sex education is gender fluidity. Do you believe the definition of sex is determined at birth or based on how you feel? Do you want to see Title IX girls sports decimated by allowing boys who take female hormones as they transition to a female identity to compete against your daughters?
Would you be in agreement with teaching the 1619 Project as the founding of our country instead of 1776? Do you believe that students should be taught that the United States was founded mainly as a slave state and not as a country founded upon being free from oppression and respecting religious freedom?
Whose values do you want your children to have in relation to these crucial issues? As a parent, are you OK with the school teaching these subjects or should they instead focus on the core English, mathematics and history skills leading into college and the world of work? Ask the school board candidates where they stand on these issues.