On June 14, Brad Taylor, a freshman at Rosemount High School in Rosemount, Minnesota, spoke to the District 196 School Board to make people aware of what has been occurring at his school this past year. He said that the District 196 school was becoming a place where promoting activism was more important than promoting education.
On the first day of school, the principal gave an equity statement talking about all the races but left one race out. His question was: Why can’t an equity statement represent all races? Brad felt that it was pitting one race against another based on a characteristic we can’t control. There were political signs all over the school about specific races, orientations and perspectives that matter. His government honors teacher mentioned that Democrats care more about all people while Republicans only care about themselves, and socialism is better than democracy. Also this teacher had a socialist leader’s statute in his classroom. Multiple teachers told Brad in private that they agree with his position but can’t say anything for fear of being reprimanded or fired. He asked the School Board if they are standing up for equality for all people or pushing damaging political ideology on all students.
In early June, a Loudoun County, Virginia, mother, Xi Van Fleet, told the school board that the communist regime in China where she was born used the same critical theory to divide people. The only difference: they used class not race. Critical race theory has its roots in cultural Marxism.
Citizens, parents and grandparents of McLeod County, it is time for us to hold the school administrations and school boards accountable. We shouldn’t allow these students to be taught to hate their country and hate each other. Why isn’t Martin Luther King Jr.’s statement that people shouldn’t be judged by the color of their skin but the content of their character no longer applicable in our society?
What unites us is being Americans, not our skin colors, sexual preferences and so on. If this issue isn’t resolved, there is a possibility that we may no longer exist as “one nation under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all.” Is that what you want for your children?