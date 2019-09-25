Seeing this headline, you may think 911 does not call me, I call them. Well that may be how it is for you, however, dispatch has to call someone. Sometimes they call me. I am an emergency medical technician for Silver Lake Ambulance.
Recently there was an article in the paper about the shortage of EMTs we have. That article got me thinking, and I wanted to write this to encourage people to think about how important having emergency services is.
I say emergency services because when you call 911, a lot of people may come to help you. We work together, police sheriff’s departments, fire departments and ambulance services. We are here for you. We are ready to help. People are usually eager to say thank you for your service, and we appreciate that.
What I am asking you to think about is, who can we call if we need help? That has been the point when we send out the letters asking people to join our service. We are asking you to help. If you do not live in our service area, it still applies. Services all over the state are hurting and need members.
I remember getting a letter years ago saying we would lose our ambulance service if we did not get people to join and serve. I remember thinking, losing the ambulance would be terrible, I hope somebody does something. That is when a little voice said, “Somebody like you.”
I thought, “Not me, I am too old to do this. They won’t want a guy in his 50s.” I kept thinking of all the reasons why I could not join the ambulance service, and many of them were good reasons. The one answer to those reasons I did not have was that everybody probably has a good reason not to serve. If everybody listens to those reasons nobody will serve, including me. That is why they call it sacrifice.
I think everyone who serves has had times when it would have been easier not to. Fortunately, they overcome those reasons and serve because they are needed. I joined the ambulance service because I chose to ignore the reasons not to serve, because I realized it was more important to focus on the reasons why they community needed me to serve.
So if you want to be able to call 911 when you need help, maybe you should be willing to let 911 call you when somebody needs your help. We are just like you. Our families have things they want us to do. We are tired in the middle of the night if we get called out to help someone. They only difference between us and you is we are willing to drop everything when you need us.
If you want an ambulance to be there when you need it, you need to make sure there is an ambulance. An ambulance service is not something you go to the store and buy when you finally realize its importance. The ambulance needs to be valued and wanted as much as other things in the community.
We are a team, those of us who serve, and we need the public to support us.