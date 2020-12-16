Gov. Tim Walz always talks about data and science when making decisions regarding COVID-19 in the state. Where’s the data that supports closing restaurants again?
Owners have gone to great lengths to make people safe in their restaurants. Distancing, masks, sanitizing, the help wearing face coverings, and plexiglass separating seating, to name a few. Where are the figures (data) that show infections spread in restaurants? What person, what restaurant, and so on?
I don’t think he has any. He’s just throwing out “data and science,” hoping people will actually believe him.
Also, where’s the data that shows Thanksgiving get-togethers cause COVID issues? For one thing, we had never been through a Thanksgiving before, had we. So no basis for data is there.