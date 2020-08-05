Minnesota was one of the first states to provide volunteers for Republican President Lincoln’s war to free the slaves back in the 1860s, even though many in this state were struggling to survive and build a new life on the frontier. If you have ever visited the Lincoln Library in Springfield, Illinois, you can see copies of the many articles written against Lincoln and his anti-slavery position.
The Democratic press of that day was trying to convince people that they would be naked without slaves to pick cotton and would starve because the harvesting of food would be impossible in the South, and worst of all no tobacco would be available. Compared to today’s media, it makes CNN seem complimentary to Republican President Trump.
Today, some pundits are declaring that white people are “systemic racists.” Is there any evidence of that?
According to the latest available census data, Minnesota has a population of just over 5.7 million. The racial breakdown reported by the census department for the total population and the prison population of 9,869 is:
- Whites: 4.74 million people, 83.3 percent of the population; 5,083 in prison, 0.107 percent of the white population
- Blacks: 387,600 people, 6.8 percent of the population; 3,520 in prison, 0.908 percent of the Black population
- Asians: 296,400 people, 5.2 percent of the population; 288 in prison, 0.097 percent of the Asian population
- All others: 268,000 people, 4.7 percent of the population; 978 in prison, 0.365 percent of all other populations
From these statistics, some come to the conclusion that since, by percentage, almost nine times more Black people are incarcerated in Minnesota, there must be racial bias. Another way to look at it is that 99 percent of the Black population is just as law abiding as 99.9 percent of the white population.
A surprising statistic is that the Asian population appears to be the most law abiding of all.
The majority of Minnesotans, over the past many years, have repeatedly voted to amend or change laws that reflected any racial bias or unfairness to any minority in this state. If there was any “systemic racism” by white people against minorities in Minnesota, it surely would be reflected in some laws that put Blacks or other minorities at some disadvantage, since white people have such a majority in this state. This is clearly not the case since Black people actually have been granted significant advantages in certain areas of education and employment.
The “white privilege” argument is therefore not supported by the facts.
Now, however, a small minority of Black radicals are telling us that they want special privileges to commit all sorts of illegal acts such as blocking public highways, ignoring justifiable police orders to stop and be questioned, assaulting innocent, often white, individuals, looting business properties, and even burning down both public and private property. This cannot be allowed to continue.
Laws must be equally enforced for all people, regardless of race. One would think that Black communities would logically be welcoming more police presence and that they would be eager to be cooperative to identify and testify against the small number of criminals causing the problems, since Black-on-Black crime is the greater problem in many large cities.
The basic, ethical principle that “all human lives matter” is not in question, and that includes police, Blacks, Asians, whites and everyone else. I have heard many thoughtful Black spokespersons, representing the 99 percent, who support this view. However, a small, vocal minority insist that their lives matter more than yours or mine, and this is wrong. But the well-financed BLM political machine seems to get more media attention than the more positive view of the non-racist majority.