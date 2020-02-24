This week is Montessori Education Week, when at New Discoveries Montessori Academy in Hutchinson we answer the question: ”Who was Maria Montessori?” Our schoolwide belief is Maria was a type of Montessori hero who was able to find out how children learn the best.
Maria Montessori was born on Aug. 31, 1870, in Chiarelli, Italy. According to amshq.org, she grew up in a smart family. Her parents were teachers and they had wanted her to grow up to be a teacher like them. However, by the age of 13, she entered an a technical institute to prepare her for an engineering career. Maria decided that she didn’t want to be an engineer, so she tried to enroll in the University of Rome medical program. Unfortunately, she was rejected every time she applied. Then she took additional courses to have a better chance of getting into the school. When Maria finally gained admittance, she became the first female physician in Italy and graduated in 1896.
Maria then opened a full-day child care center in San Lorenzo, Rome, on Jan. 6, 1907. It was the first child care center for parents who needed their children to be watched while they worked. The seven children that were learning at the program used the tools Maria created. In addition, the children had been able to go and choose what tools they wanted to use each day. Maria observed the children while they learned and noticed how they absorbed the knowledge; just like they were teaching themselves.
Maria created the Montessori Method, the five principles of which are:
- children are shown respect
- children have absorbent minds
- sensitive periods are critical for learning
- children learn best in a prepared environment
- children can teach themselves through auto education
In 1910, Montessori schools were formed in Western Europe and are found throughout the world including the United States. The first Montessori school in the United States was opened in Terrytown, New York, in 1911.
Maria was a public speaker and a well-known feminist in Italy. She was often seen fighting for women's rights. Women in her time were limited to very few things. According to ukessays.com, women in society were to do wifely responsibilities and duties, such as caring for their families, sewing, cooking and housework.
Women were considered weak, emotionless and had no control over their lives. They also had to submit to any men in their life. They had little to no education and were only taught reading and writing. Women were mostly taught wifely duties. Some people would consider this slavery because everything was supposed to be done by the woman and not the man. If a woman was still single, she was pitied and scorned.
“Never help a child with a task at which he feels he can succeed,” Maria once said. Another quote by her is, “The greatest sign of success for a teacher is to be able to say, 'The children are now working as if I don’t exist.'’’
Maria was inspired by the education work of Jean-Marc Itard, Edouard Seguin and Jean Jacques Rousseau, which led her to develop the Montessori Method. By 1940, the Montessori movement had faded, but it was revived in the 1960s and is still used today. She passed away on May 6, 1952, in Noordwijk aan Zee, the Netherlands, from a hemorrhagic stroke.