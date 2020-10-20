Who programs the stoplight at State Highway 15 and Century? What does he have against the drivers who want to enter 15 from the east off of Century?
Wanted to make a left turn Thursday and my car was number 10, all wanting to turn left. We waited, waited and waited some more, watching the traffic going north and south and coming from the west, over and over again. By the time the green light finally gave us the go, there were at least another 10 vehicles behind me, parked up to the entrance of the hospital. All turning left.
Could that light be reprogramed, and who is responsible? Just saying, I have been held up there before, but not that long.