It is important for the public to understand that the debate on alternative energy has scientists and experts on both sides of the issue. Generally the pro-alternative energy experts are tax subsidized and the experts who oppose the alternative energy mandates found in the Green New Deal are not tax subsidized.
For example, according to the 2015 book “Why Scientists Disagree About Global Warming” from the Heartland Institute, the Obama administration subsidized global warming research in the U.S. from 2010 to 2013 by a total of $64 billion. These subsidies were awarded to researchers to find evidence for global warming. Guess what they found? Exaggerated evidence.
If you take the time to research the energy issue, you will find that modern technology has made it possible to provide environmentally friendly baseload electricity using natural gas, clean coal, nuclear and hydro at “penny cheap” rates.
Alternative energy mandates of wind and solar have already raised your electricity costs dramatically while doing nothing for the environment.
Remember that the Green (Greed) New Deal is based on government-mandated socialism and is the Obamacare of electricity costs. If you like your health insurance premiums, you’re going to love the Green New Deal electricity rates!
Thank God President Trump removed the U.S. from the United Nations Paris Accord, which would have transferred $3 trillion to mostly U.N. foreign dictators and murderers at the expense of U.S. taxpayers. The U.S. would have also lost 6.5 million jobs, according to a June 2017 study by the National Economic Research Associates.
I will close with the words of Prime Minister Winston Churchill: “Socialism is the philosophy of failure, the creed of ignorance, the philosophy of envy. It’s inherent virtue is the equal sharing of misery.“
I will oppose and not compromise with the disciples of the U.N. Green New Deal, which if implemented by radical DFL liberals will hurt our citizens, farms and businesses and do nothing for the environment.