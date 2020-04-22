Today marks the 50th anniversary of the first Earth Day, founded by the late Wisconsin governor and senator, Democrat Gaylord Nelson. Working with Rep. Pete McCloskey, a conservation-minded Republican from California, Nelson sought to bring widespread awareness of the deteriorating environment in the United States.
As a ninth-grader in Wisconsin in April 1970, I remember how my science teacher, Mr. Stratton, embraced that first Earth Day as an opportunity to teach us about the dangers of water and air pollution. My classmates and I joined an estimated 20 million other Americans who participated in that year’s events, which included attending “teach-ins” on college campuses and rallies that demonstrated a collective concern for our planet.
The motivating spirit of that first Earth Day continues to this day. During the past 12 months, dozens of special events across the country leading up to this 50th anniversary have made Earth Day a truly bipartisan cause.
In honor of Nelson’s brainchild, two other Wisconsinites, former Republican Gov. Tommy Thompson and former Democratic Sen. Russ Feingold, wrote a commentary for USA Today, calling on all Americans to be good stewards of our natural resources. “Our environment, economy and health depend on conserving natural resources,” the pair wrote. "The environment is not some abstract concept, but something that connects and unites us all. The environment is embedded in our everyday lives, whether it’s the food we eat, water we drink, air we breathe, or communities where we live.”
I believe most Americans want a cleaner, safer and sustainable world that protects and supports us all. The results of a 2019 Gallup Poll support this belief. According to Gallup, 65 percent of Americans agree that protection of the environment should be given priority, even at the risk of curbing economic growth. Only 30 percent believe economic growth should be given priority, even if the environment suffers to some extent.
How can we do this? Like most goals, it starts with baby steps. Some steps are so simple:
- Drink tap water instead of purchasing water in a small plastic bottle. If you don’t like what comes out of your tap, consider contacting one of our community’s water treatment specialists. But please refrain from purchasing those small plastic bottles — only 30 percent are recycled, meaning 70 percent end up at the landfill.
- Plant a tree or bush in your yard — this month.
- Pick up trash when you are out walking (be sure to bring along gloves during this pandemic).
- Learn how you can recycle more than you are now — and then do it. In McLeod County, visit tinyurl.com/y443ruto.
- Plant a vegetable garden. If you already have a garden, enlarge it and give more food to your neighbors, family and co-workers.
- Turn off lights in rooms you’re not in.
- Instead of driving to work or school, walk or take your bicycle whenever possible. Hutchinson has one of the finest trail networks in the state. Explore it and learn how to use it to for recreation and transportation.
- Visit and appreciate all of the splendor of our local natural world. When was the last time you visited Greenleaf State Recreation Area between Hutchinson and Litchfield? We have Rep. Dean Urdahl to thank for this beautiful 1,230-acre site. On its trails, you’ll discover an unusual forest type for Minnesota: rock elm and American elm mixed with basswood, green ash, bur oak and red oak. Some tracts of old-growth forest remain.
- Tell others about your environmental practices. Maybe they’ll adopt your ideas as well.
As you can see, Earth Day is not just about a single day — it’s an overall approach to living. I encourage you to learn more about Earth Day 2020 at earthday.org.