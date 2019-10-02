I have been reading with interest the recent articles about the Pheasants Forever-led project to purchase 625 acres of land in Meeker County for a wildlife management area. These articles were published in the Litchfield Independent Review, the Hutchinson Leader, and recently the Outdoor News weekly paper.
This is a worthwhile project, and besides the federal grants, several local 501©(3) groups contributed approximately $110,000 to the cause. Amongst these are the local Minnesota Deer Hunters Association chapters whose donations totaled $74,000: Crow River chapter $30,000, Central Minnesota chapter $5,000, Wright County/West Metro chapter $1,000, Sherburne County chapter $1,000, and the MDHA State Habitat Committee $37,000.
The $37,000 in donations from local chapters are proceeds from local banquets, raffles and other events. The $37,000 matching funds from the state habitat committee are mainly from the orange Hides for Habitat boxes throughout the state.
Besides contributing to local 4-H clubs, trap shooting teams, Forkhorn Camps and more, this is a prime example of local dollars being put to good use.
For those of you who donate to local MDHA chapters and other outdoor organizations, thank you and well done.