In response to the accusations Jerry Messner made about me in his Oct. 7 letter “Hutchinson does not need a liberal mayor,” the welcoming resolution nowhere said anything about welcoming refugees.
The discussion on the invocation was brought forward by City Council Member Steve Cook, not me. It was based on a letter from a nongovernmental organization in Wisconsin that noted that the invocation policy was illegal. There is no additional cost to the city for having City Administrator Matt Jaunich schedule the invocation, he is a salaried employee.
The new invocation policy is based on the First Amendment, and the welcoming resolution was based on the 14th Amendment, which the Notorious RBG so faithfully defended.