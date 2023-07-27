Summer activities are in full swing and now seems to be a good time to have a conversation about social host ordinances.
In 2000 Minnesota passed a social host law that allows individual jurisdictions to decide whether to adopt a social host ordinance for their jurisdiction. Since 2000 somewhere around 60% of jurisdictions have adopted an ordinance.
While I was happy to learn that McLeod County adopted such an ordinance in 2013, I have to ask, "why the delay?" Perhaps the bigger question is, "what is the language in the 2000 Minnesota law that allows somewhere around 40% of jurisdictions to not participate in such an important law?"
Do lawmakers not understand the predatory nature of adults who would exploit our kids by hosting parties that would provide alcohol and other drugs, engage in drinking games with names like "power hour" and inflict guilt and shame on young people because of things that they may have done while impaired? The similarities to college hazing practices is undeniable.
I think we need to ask ourselves what it is that adult predators would hope to gain by inserting themselves into social activities that have long been viewed as a "teenage right of passage." One can only speculate that the reasons for such "adult" behavior could be an effort to gain sexual favor or certainly an assault on the parent/child relationship.
Is it possible that our kids are being willfully indoctrinated into alternative lifestyles that may not align with the beliefs of their parents? Let's face it, at the age of 18 our kids become adults and fair game to predators with less than honorable intentions.