I am a news junkie, beginning in grade school where I devoured “My Weekly Reader,” a popular weekly news publication used in school curriculums. I flashed “My Weekly Reader” around at home, showing photos and reading news to my parents and grandparents, who were all avid newspaper readers and television news watchers.
At the age of six in the fall of 1960, as my dad and I reviewed “My Weekly Reader,” I answered my dad’s question about why I was supporting Kennedy over Nixon for president by saying “Because Kennedy is cute!” Of course, my response became a point of teasing me over the years.
I remember this day so clearly because my dad and I moved from the living room to the kitchen table so we could make a list. My dad had me make two columns with Kennedy and Nixon as the headings. We then methodically went through the election story in “My Weekly Reader,” jotting down words or a drawing in the appropriate column.
My dad also paraphrased different attributes and platforms of these two men from his newspaper, helping me to make notes or draw pictures. When we were done, my dad had me read each column and then explain why I would or would not support both candidates. I learned being a news junkie is hard work as you search for substance, not flash.
Beyond politics, I soaked up every story in “My Weekly Reader” about the space program. I was a nerdy child, made even more so by a congenital hearing loss and wearing eyeglasses at the age of three. I rued my hearing and vision losses because I knew I could not work at NASA — the National Aeronautics and Space Administration — given my sensory limitations.
My skill set also did not include a high aptitude for math, although I excelled in the sciences. By high school, I would jest that I could fulfill my childhood desire of working at NASA by taking out the trash as a summer intern.
In college, I learned that NASA was created by Congress on July 29, 1958. Over the years, the date became a personal holiday for me. I walk around on July 29 spouting things like “For every dollar we spend on NASA, the return to our economy is XYZ.”
In 2012, I learned that July 29 is also Lipstick Day. I recognize Lipstick Day was created by advertising executives. However, my love for lipstick overrides any concern about cosmetic companies influencing consumers to buy more lipstick. I am gung-ho to purchase more lipstick any day of the week. I have four to six lipsticks in my purse at all times. And, I own more red lipstick than Walmart has in stock.
I started wearing red lipstick (and red nails) long before 2012. I wore red lipstick in college along with house dresses — the ones with thin belts around the waist. I found my house dresses in the basement at Dayton’s in Minneapolis or at thrift stores. Over my house dresses, I donned boyfriend-style cardigans that had seen better days. I wore saddle shoes or Earth shoes with white socks. I was a sight to behold as I also wore my hair razor short at a time when only men in barbershops were willing to give me a buzz cut.
By 2012 when I learned about Lipstick Day, my clothes style blended in with the norm. Still, if I see you shortly before July 29, I will tell you about the upcoming holiday. I have announced Lipstick Day from the pulpit more than once, figuring God already knows July 29 is a sacred holiday for me, coming right after Christmas and Easter.
This year on July 29, my lips will be red and I will do my best to land kisses on the cheeks of my nieces and nephews in memory of my doing so when they were little. Once upon a time, they giggled and loved looking in a mirror to see the red lipstick emblazoned on their cheeks. Now, they moan and run away from me. No doubt, I scarred them for life as not one of them wears red lipstick, despite loving to wear it when they were children.
My space chatter this year on July 29 will be about the Artemis program that NASA is leading along with international and U.S. domestic partners. The goal is for astronauts, including the first woman and the first person of color, to travel to the lunar south pole of the moon by 2025.
As I write, Artemis I is in the news as NASA is attempting to do a wet dress rehearsal, simulating every stage of a launch without the rocket leaving the launchpad. Artemis I is an uncrewed mission. Artemis II will have a crew and will fly by the moon. Artemis III will have a crew and will land on the moon.
I was 15 when Walter Cronkite guided us through NASA’s first trip to the moon from July 16, 1969 through July 24, 1969. Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin, the Apollo 11 astronauts, became household names. Mr. Cronkite closed the July 20, 1969, broadcast of Armstrong walking on the moon with powerful words, including a sentence that still resonates with me: “The least of us is improved by the things done by the best of us.”
I was 19 when NASA astronauts last went to the moon on Dec. 7, 1972. It was a 12-day mission. Eugene Cernan, Ronald Evans and Harrison Schmitt, the astronauts aboard Apollo 17, are not household names. Overall, the Apollo program included nine missions to the moon, involving 24 astronauts with 12 astronauts walking on the moon. Most of the Apollo astronauts, including the 12 who walked on the moon, are not household names.
Almost 50 years have passed since NASA sent astronauts to the moon. The excitement for the Artemis III mission is high. The Artemis astronauts are 18 fresh-faced math and science nerds — nine women and nine men. You can see their faces and read about them at https://www.nasa.gov/specials/artemis-team/. Hopefully, these astronauts will become household names.
NASA is issuing boarding passes to those of us who want our names taken to the moon on a flashdrive. I have boarding passes for my nieces and nephews, despite their being red lipstick traitors. To add names to the flashdrive, type “NASA Artemis/Send Your Name to Space https://www.nasa.gov” in a computer’s browser.
On July 30, 2020, the Perseverance rover took over 10 million names, etched on fingernail-sized chips that were placed on a placard and attached to the craft, on its trip to Mars. I sent the names of the red lipstick traitors on this space trip. Perseverance landed on Mars almost seven months later on Feb. 18, 2021. The rover gathers rock and soil samples, storing them in sealed tubes that will be retrieved by another mission.
NASA currently is taking names and issuing boarding passes for the next mission to Mars in 2026. To add names, access https://mars.nasa.gov/participate/send-your-name/future. I will add the names of the red lipstick traitors for another trip to Mars.
I drew red lips and a space rocket on my personal holiday in my calendar. I hope you mark July 29 on your calendar!