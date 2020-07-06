ONLINE READER POLL

Views from www.hutchinsonleader.com readers

Have you been tested for COVID-19?

9.7% Yes, I have been tested

90.2% No, I have not been tested

Votes: 134

The current question is:

How do you think the Minnesota Twins will do this season?

About the poll:

The results of the most recent online reader poll from hutchinsonleader.com are above. Readers wanting to suggest a question may email wiblemo@hutchinsonleader.com. This poll is not a pure scientific sampling of readers’ views but rather is intended to create community discussion of issues.

Tags

Recommended for you