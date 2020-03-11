ONLINE READER POLL

Are you concerned about an outbreak of coronavirus in the U.S.?

41.0% Yes, I am concerned

58.9% No, I am not concerned

Votes: 134

Has spring arrived, or will we be hit with more snow before winter is over?

The results of the most recent online reader poll from hutchinsonleader.com are above. Readers wanting to suggest a question may email wiblemo@hutchinsonleader.com. This poll is not a pure scientific sampling of readers’ views but rather is intended to create community discussion of issues.

