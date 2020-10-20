ONLINE READER POLL
Views from hutchinsonleader.com readers
Do you observe the second Monday in October as Columbus Day or Indigenous Peoples Day?
58.7% Columbus Day
20.2% Indigenous Peoples Day
2.7% Both Columbus Day and Indigenous Peoples Day
18.2% None of these
Votes: 148
The current question is:
Have you decided who you are voting for in the U.S. presidential election?
About the poll:
The results of the most recent online reader poll from hutchinsonleader.com are above. Readers wanting to suggest a question may email wiblemo@hutchinsonleader.com. This poll is not a pure scientific sampling of readers’ views but rather is intended to create community discussion of issues.