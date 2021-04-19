ONLINE READER POLL

Are you signed up for the CodeRED emergency notification service?

37.7% Yes, I am signed up for CodeRED

18.8% No, but I'm going to sign up now

43.3% No, I'm not going to sign up

Votes: 53

The current question is:

What name did you like for Hutchinson's new elementary school?

About the poll:

The results of the most recent online reader poll from hutchinsonleader.com are above. Readers wanting to suggest a question may email wiblemo@hutchinsonleader.com. This poll is not a pure scientific sampling of readers’ views but rather is intended to create community discussion of issues.

