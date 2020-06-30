ONLINE READER POLL
Views from hutchinsonleader.com readers
How do you plan to vote in this year's elections?
61.7% I will vote in person
31.6% I will vote by mail-in ballot
6.6% I don't plan to vote
Votes: 196
The current question is:
Have you been tested for COVID-19?
About the poll:
The results of the most recent online reader poll from hutchinsonleader.com are above. Readers wanting to suggest a question may email wiblemo@hutchinsonleader.com. This poll is not a pure scientific sampling of readers’ views but rather is intended to create community discussion of issues.