ONLINE READER POLL
Views from hutchinsonleader.com readers
Should Minnesota law be changed to end personal belief exemptions from vaccine requirements for children in public schools?
5.7% Yes
94.2% No
Votes: 1,581
The current question is:
Are you paying attention to President Trump's public impeachment hearings?
About the poll:
The results of the most recent online reader poll from hutchinsonleader.com are above. Readers wanting to suggest a question may email wiblemo@hutchinsonleader.com. This poll is not a pure scientific sampling of readers’ views but rather is intended to create community discussion of issues.