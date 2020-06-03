ONLINE READER POLL

Views from hutchinsonleader.com readers

How badly do you need a haircut?

29.1% No need for a haircut

14.2% I could use a slight trim

56.5% Help! My hair is the longest it's ever been

Votes: 168

The current question is:

Will you attend in-person worship services now that they are reopened, or is it too soon?

About the poll:

The results of the most recent online reader poll from hutchinsonleader.com are above. Readers wanting to suggest a question may email wiblemo@hutchinsonleader.com. This poll is not a pure scientific sampling of readers’ views but rather is intended to create community discussion of issues.

