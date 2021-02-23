ONLINE READER POLL
Views from hutchinsonleader.com readers
Should Minnesota adopt new "clean cars" standards?
28.3% Yes, Minnesota should adopt new clean cars standards
66.4% No, Minnesota should not adopt new clean cars standards
5.1% I don't know enough about this issue yet
Votes: 155
The current question is:
Do you support raising the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour?
About the poll:
The results of the most recent online reader poll from hutchinsonleader.com are above. Readers wanting to suggest a question may email wiblemo@hutchinsonleader.com. This poll is not a pure scientific sampling of readers’ views but rather is intended to create community discussion of issues.