ONLINE READER POLL
Views from www.hutchinsonleader.com readers
Should the U.S. Senate wait to replace Justice Ruth Ginsburg until after the next president is sworn in?
36.7% Yes, the Senate should wait until the next president is sworn in
63.2% No, the Senate should not wait until the next president is sworn in
Votes: 356
The current question is:
How far will the Minnesota Twins go in playoffs?
About the poll:
The results of the most recent online reader poll from hutchinsonleader.com are above. Readers wanting to suggest a question may email wiblemo@hutchinsonleader.com. This poll is not a pure scientific sampling of readers’ views but rather is intended to create community discussion of issues.