Are you concerned about allegations President Trump abused his power during a phone call with the Ukrainian president?
46.5% No, I am not concerned about the allegations
5.9% Yes, I am concerned about the allegations but I do not think they warrant impeachment
47.5% Yes, I am concerned about the allegations and I think they warrant impeachment
Votes: 322
The current question is:
Do you celebrate Halloween?
About the poll:
The results of the most recent online reader poll from hutchinsonleader.com are above. Readers wanting to suggest a question may email wiblemo@hutchinsonleader.com. This poll is not a pure scientific sampling of readers’ views but rather is intended to create community discussion of issues.