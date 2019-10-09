ONLINE READER POLL

Views from hutchinsonleader.com readers

Are you concerned about allegations President Trump abused his power during a phone call with the Ukrainian president?

46.5% No, I am not concerned about the allegations

5.9% Yes, I am concerned about the allegations but I do not think they warrant impeachment

47.5% Yes, I am concerned about the allegations and I think they warrant impeachment

Votes: 322

The current question is:

Do you celebrate Halloween?

About the poll:

The results of the most recent online reader poll from hutchinsonleader.com are above. Readers wanting to suggest a question may email wiblemo@hutchinsonleader.com. This poll is not a pure scientific sampling of readers’ views but rather is intended to create community discussion of issues.

