Are you willing to take a COVID-19 vaccine when it is approved and available?
51.5% Yes, I will take the vaccine
32.4% No, I will not take the vaccine
16% I don’t know enough about it
Votes: 225
The current question is:
Are you enjoying the warm December weather, or do you wish it would snow and freeze?
About the poll:
The results of the most recent online reader poll from hutchinsonleader.com are above. Readers wanting to suggest a question may email wiblemo@hutchinsonleader.com. This poll is not a pure scientific sampling of readers’ views but rather is intended to create community discussion of issues.