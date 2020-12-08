ONLINE READER POLL

Views from hutchinsonleader.com readers

Are you willing to take a COVID-19 vaccine when it is approved and available?

51.5% Yes, I will take the vaccine

32.4% No, I will not take the vaccine

16% I don’t know enough about it

Votes: 225

The current question is:

Are you enjoying the warm December weather, or do you wish it would snow and freeze?

About the poll:

The results of the most recent online reader poll from hutchinsonleader.com are above. Readers wanting to suggest a question may email wiblemo@hutchinsonleader.com. This poll is not a pure scientific sampling of readers’ views but rather is intended to create community discussion of issues.

