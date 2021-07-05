ONLINE READER POLL
Is it a good idea to conditionally allow light manufacturing within Hutchinson's downtown zoning district?
61.2% Yes
38.7% No
Votes: 155
The current question is:
Do you think Minnesota’s Chapter 12 emergency laws should be changed to give the governor less authority?
