ONLINE READER POLL

Views from hutchinsonleader.com readers

Is it a good idea to conditionally allow light manufacturing within Hutchinson's downtown zoning district?

61.2% Yes

38.7% No

Votes: 155

The current question is:

Do you think Minnesota’s Chapter 12 emergency laws should be changed to give the governor less authority?

About the poll:

The results of the most recent online reader poll from hutchinsonleader.com are above. Readers wanting to suggest a question may email wiblemo@hutchinsonleader.com. This poll is not a pure scientific sampling of readers’ views but rather is intended to create community discussion of issues.

Tags