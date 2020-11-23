ONLINE READER POLL
Views from hutchinsonleader.com readers
Are you changing your Thanksgiving plans due to COVID-19?
61.1% Yes, we are changing our Thanksgiving plans
38.8% No, we are not changing our Thanksgiving plans
Votes: 144
The current question is:
Do you believe the recent state restrictions were necessary to control COVID-19?
About the poll:
The results of the most recent online reader poll from hutchinsonleader.com are above. Readers wanting to suggest a question may email wiblemo@hutchinsonleader.com. This poll is not a pure scientific sampling of readers’ views but rather is intended to create community discussion of issues.