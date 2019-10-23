ONLINE READER POLL
Views from hutchinsonleader.com readers
Would you support a $250,000 tax increase to pay for additional city street maintenance?
29.1% Yes, Yes, I would support a $250,000 tax increase for additional city street maintenance
70.8% No, I would not support a $250,000 tax increase for additional city street maintenance
Votes: 144
The current question is:
Do you agree with President Trump’s decision to pull U.S. troops out of Syria?
About the poll:
The results of the most recent online reader poll from hutchinsonleader.com are above. Readers wanting to suggest a question may email wiblemo@hutchinsonleader.com. This poll is not a pure scientific sampling of readers’ views but rather is intended to create community discussion of issues.