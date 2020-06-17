ONLINE READER POLL

Views from hutchinsonleader.com readers

Do you believe police brutality is a significant problem in the U.S.?

43.8% Yes, I believe it is a significant problem

56.1% No, I don't think it is a significant problem

Votes: 276

The current question is:

How would you prefer to learn about political candidates this year?

About the poll:

The results of the most recent online reader poll from hutchinsonleader.com are above. Readers wanting to suggest a question may email wiblemo@hutchinsonleader.com. This poll is not a pure scientific sampling of readers’ views but rather is intended to create community discussion of issues.

