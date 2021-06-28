ONLINE READER POLL
Views from hutchinsonleader.com readers
Should Election Day be a national holiday in the U.S.?
44.6% Yes
55.3% No
Votes: 130
The current question is:
Is it a good idea to conditionally allow light manufacturing within Hutchinson’s downtown zoning district?
About the poll:
The results of the most recent online reader poll from hutchinsonleader.com are above. Readers wanting to suggest a question may email wiblemo@hutchinsonleader.com. This poll is not a pure scientific sampling of readers’ views but rather is intended to create community discussion of issues.