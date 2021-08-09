Mask
Submitted photo

ONLINE READER POLL

Views from hutchinsonleader.com readers

Should Hutchinson schools follow state and federal public health COVID guidelines?

29.6% Yes, they should follow all of the guidelines

9.1% They should follow some of the guidelines, but not all

61.1% No, they should not follow the guidelines

Votes: 577

The current question is:

How many days will you visit the McLeod County Fair this week?

About the poll:

The results of the most recent online reader poll from hutchinsonleader.com are above. Readers wanting to suggest a question may email wiblemo@hutchinsonleader.com. This poll is not a pure scientific sampling of readers’ views but rather is intended to create community discussion of issues.