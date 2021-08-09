ONLINE READER POLL
Views from hutchinsonleader.com readers
Should Hutchinson schools follow state and federal public health COVID guidelines?
29.6% Yes, they should follow all of the guidelines
9.1% They should follow some of the guidelines, but not all
61.1% No, they should not follow the guidelines
Votes: 577
The current question is:
How many days will you visit the McLeod County Fair this week?
About the poll:
The results of the most recent online reader poll from hutchinsonleader.com are above. Readers wanting to suggest a question may email wiblemo@hutchinsonleader.com. This poll is not a pure scientific sampling of readers’ views but rather is intended to create community discussion of issues.