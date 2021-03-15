ONLINE READER POLL

Views from hutchinsonleader.com readers

Should Donald Trump run for president in 2024?

45.2% Yes

54.7% No

Votes: 446

The current question is:

What is your favorite MnDOT snowplow name?

About the poll:

The results of the most recent online reader poll from hutchinsonleader.com are above. Readers wanting to suggest a question may email wiblemo@hutchinsonleader.com. This poll is not a pure scientific sampling of readers’ views but rather is intended to create community discussion of issues.

Tags