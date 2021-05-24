COVID Mask
Do you think hiring a McLeod County economic development director is a good idea?

43% Yes

57% No

Votes: 100

The current question is:

Do you wear a mask inside buildings with signs that say masks are required?

About the poll:

The results of the most recent online reader poll from hutchinsonleader.com are above. Readers wanting to suggest a question may email wiblemo@hutchinsonleader.com. This poll is not a pure scientific sampling of readers’ views but rather is intended to create community discussion of issues.

