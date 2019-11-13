ONLINE READER POLL
Views from hutchinsonleader.com readers
Should Minnesota ban single-use plastics?
57.7% Yes
42.2% No
Votes: 123
The current question is:
Should Minnesota law be changed to end personal belief exemptions from vaccine requirements for children in public schools?
About the poll:
The results of the most recent online reader poll from hutchinsonleader.com are above. Readers wanting to suggest a question may email wiblemo@hutchinsonleader.com. This poll is not a pure scientific sampling of readers’ views but rather is intended to create community discussion of issues.