ONLINE READER POLL

Views from hutchinsonleader.com readers

Are you looking forward to state COVID-19 restrictions ending?

26.6% Yes, I think the timing is right to end restrictions

20.6% No, I think it's too soon to end restrictions

52.7% I think restrictions should have ended long ago

Votes: 165

The current question is:

Do you think hiring a McLeod County economic development director is a good idea?

About the poll:

The results of the most recent online reader poll from hutchinsonleader.com are above. Readers wanting to suggest a question may email wiblemo@hutchinsonleader.com. This poll is not a pure scientific sampling of readers’ views but rather is intended to create community discussion of issues.

Tags