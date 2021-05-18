ONLINE READER POLL
Are you looking forward to state COVID-19 restrictions ending?
26.6% Yes, I think the timing is right to end restrictions
20.6% No, I think it's too soon to end restrictions
52.7% I think restrictions should have ended long ago
Votes: 165
Do you think hiring a McLeod County economic development director is a good idea?
