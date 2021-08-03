ONLINE READER POLL

Views from hutchinsonleader.com readers

How closely are you watching the Tokyo Summer Olympics?

11.3% I'm watching the Olympics very closely

28% I'm watching the Olympics a little

60.6% I'm not watching the Olympics at all

Votes: 132

The current question is:

Should Hutchinson schools follow state and federal public health COVID guidelines?

About the poll:

The results of the most recent online reader poll from hutchinsonleader.com are above. Readers wanting to suggest a question may email wiblemo@hutchinsonleader.com. This poll is not a pure scientific sampling of readers’ views but rather is intended to create community discussion of issues.

