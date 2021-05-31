ONLINE READER POLL
Views from hutchinsonleader.com readers
Do you wear a mask inside buildings with signs that say masks are required?
61.9% Yes
5.8% No, I don't go in the building
32.1% No, I go in without a mask
Votes: 171
The current question is:
Do you think offering incentives for people to be vaccinated against COVID-19 is a good idea?
About the poll:
The results of the most recent online reader poll from hutchinsonleader.com are above. Readers wanting to suggest a question may email wiblemo@hutchinsonleader.com. This poll is not a pure scientific sampling of readers’ views but rather is intended to create community discussion of issues.