Liquor Hutch
Buy Now

Liquor Hutch reported $7.6 million in sales in 2020.

 File photo

ONLINE READER POLL

Views from hutchinsonleader.com readers

Should President Trump be impeached for inciting the riot at the U.S. Capitol?

43.8% Yes, he should be impeached

56.1% No, he should not be impeached

Votes: 655

The current question is:

Did you do more shopping than usual at Liquor Hutch in 2020?

About the poll:

The results of the most recent online reader poll from hutchinsonleader.com are above. Readers wanting to suggest a question may email wiblemo@hutchinsonleader.com. This poll is not a pure scientific sampling of readers’ views but rather is intended to create community discussion of issues.

Tags