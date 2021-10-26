ONLINE READER POLL
Views from hutchinsonleader.com readers
Should the Minnesota Vikings fire head coach Mike Zimmer?
58.2% Yes
41.7% No
Votes: 127
The current question is:
Who will win the World Series this year?
About the poll:
The results of the most recent online reader poll from hutchinsonleader.com are above. Readers wanting to suggest a question may email wiblemo@hutchinsonleader.com. This poll is not a pure scientific sampling of readers’ views but rather is intended to create community discussion of issues.