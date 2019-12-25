Editor’s note: These poll results have been corrected from a previous version.

ONLINE READER POLL

Views from hutchinsonleader.com readers

Should Hutchinson police continue to impound cats, despite the estimated $10,000 annual cost?

65.5% No

34.4% Yes

Votes: 116

The current question is:

Do you think it was a good idea for President Trump to prohibit tobacco and vaping sales to people younger than 21?

About the poll:

The results of the most recent online reader poll from hutchinsonleader.com are above. Readers wanting to suggest a question may email wiblemo@hutchinsonleader.com. This poll is not a pure scientific sampling of readers’ views but rather is intended to create community discussion of issues.

