Editor’s note: These poll results have been corrected from a previous version.
ONLINE READER POLL
Views from hutchinsonleader.com readers
Should Hutchinson police continue to impound cats, despite the estimated $10,000 annual cost?
65.5% No
34.4% Yes
Votes: 116
The current question is:
Do you think it was a good idea for President Trump to prohibit tobacco and vaping sales to people younger than 21?
About the poll:
The results of the most recent online reader poll from hutchinsonleader.com are above. Readers wanting to suggest a question may email wiblemo@hutchinsonleader.com. This poll is not a pure scientific sampling of readers’ views but rather is intended to create community discussion of issues.