ONLINE READER POLL
Views from hutchinsonleader.com readers
Do you believe Gov. Tim Walz should end the stay-at-home order and reopen businesses?
47.1% No, Walz should not end his order and reopen businesses
52.8% Yes, Walz should end his order and reopen businesses
Votes: 403
The current question is:
What should be done about Minnesota elections during the pandemic?
About the poll:
The results of the most recent online reader poll from hutchinsonleader.com are above. Readers wanting to suggest a question may email wiblemo@hutchinsonleader.com. This poll is not a pure scientific sampling of readers’ views but rather is intended to create community discussion of issues.