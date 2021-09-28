ONLINE READER POLL
Views from hutchinsonleader.com readers
Should the city give $40,000 from the Community Improvement Fund to help with Fireman’s Park renovations?
56.8% Yes, it should give $40,000
12% No, it should give more than $40,000
7.7% No, it should give less than $40,000
23.2% No, t shouldn't give any money
Votes: 116
The current question is:
How easy or difficult is it to develop deep and lasting friendships in Hutchinson?
About the poll:
The results of the most recent online reader poll from hutchinsonleader.com are above. Readers wanting to suggest a question may email wiblemo@hutchinsonleader.com. This poll is not a pure scientific sampling of readers’ views but rather is intended to create community discussion of issues.