ONLINE READER POLL

Views from hutchinsonleader.com readers

Does your family still have Halloween candy?

48.9% Yes

51% No

Votes: 47

The current question is:

Are you planning a Thanksgiving gathering this year?

About the poll:

The results of the most recent online reader poll from hutchinsonleader.com are above. Readers wanting to suggest a question may email wiblemo@hutchinsonleader.com. This poll is not a pure scientific sampling of readers’ views but rather is intended to create community discussion of issues.