ONLINE READER POLL

Views from www.hutchinsonleader.com readers

Should there be some sort of mask mandate in Minnesota?

68.2% Yes

27.7% No

3.9% It depends what the mandate looks like

Votes: 554

The current question is:

How do you think schools should reopen this year?

About the poll:

The results of the most recent online reader poll from hutchinsonleader.com are above. Readers wanting to suggest a question may email wiblemo@hutchinsonleader.com. This poll is not a pure scientific sampling of readers’ views but rather is intended to create community discussion of issues.

Recommended for you