ONLINE READER POLL
Views from www.hutchinsonleader.com readers
Should there be some sort of mask mandate in Minnesota?
68.2% Yes
27.7% No
3.9% It depends what the mandate looks like
Votes: 554
The current question is:
How do you think schools should reopen this year?
About the poll:
The results of the most recent online reader poll from hutchinsonleader.com are above. Readers wanting to suggest a question may email wiblemo@hutchinsonleader.com. This poll is not a pure scientific sampling of readers’ views but rather is intended to create community discussion of issues.