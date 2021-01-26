ONLINE READER POLL
Views from hutchinsonleader.com readers
Did you do more shopping than usual at Liquor Hutch in 2020?
35.1% Yes, I shopped more at Liquor Hutch
64.8% No, I shopped less or as much as I usually do at Liquor Hutch
Votes: 94
The current question is:
Is Tom Brady the greatest NFL quarterback of all time?
About the poll:
The results of the most recent online reader poll from hutchinsonleader.com are above. Readers wanting to suggest a question may email wiblemo@hutchinsonleader.com. This poll is not a pure scientific sampling of readers’ views but rather is intended to create community discussion of issues.