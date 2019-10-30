ONLINE READER POLL
Views from hutchinsonleader.com readers
Do you agree with President Trump’s decision to pull U.S. troops out of Syria?
55.2% I agree with the president, it is time to withdraw U.S. troops from Syria
44.7% I disagree with the president, U.S. troops are needed in Syria
Votes: 152
The current question is:
Should Minnesota ban law enforcement from using facial recognition technology?
About the poll:
The results of the most recent online reader poll from hutchinsonleader.com are above. Readers wanting to suggest a question may email wiblemo@hutchinsonleader.com. This poll is not a pure scientific sampling of readers’ views but rather is intended to create community discussion of issues.