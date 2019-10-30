ONLINE READER POLL

Views from hutchinsonleader.com readers

Do you agree with President Trump’s decision to pull U.S. troops out of Syria?

55.2% I agree with the president, it is time to withdraw U.S. troops from Syria

44.7% I disagree with the president, U.S. troops are needed in Syria

Votes: 152

The current question is:

Should Minnesota ban law enforcement from using facial recognition technology?

About the poll:

The results of the most recent online reader poll from hutchinsonleader.com are above. Readers wanting to suggest a question may email wiblemo@hutchinsonleader.com. This poll is not a pure scientific sampling of readers’ views but rather is intended to create community discussion of issues.

