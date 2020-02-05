Editor’s note: These poll results have been corrected from a previous version.
Views from hutchinsonleader.com readers
Do you support a renewed push for a voter ID law in Minnesota?
74.7% Yes, it’s a great idea
22.3% No, I don’t like it
2.9% I don’t know enough about it yet
Votes: 170
The current question is:
Will you vote in the Minnesota presidential primary?
About the poll:
The results of the most recent online reader poll from hutchinsonleader.com are above. Readers wanting to suggest a question may email wiblemo@hutchinsonleader.com. This poll is not a pure scientific sampling of readers’ views but rather is intended to create community discussion of issues.