Editor’s note: These poll results have been corrected from a previous version.

Is adding metal detectors to the Star Fair entrance gates a good idea?

62.6% Yes, it was a good idea

37.3% No, it was a bad idea

Votes: 83

The current question is:

Do you support a renewed push for a voter ID law in Minnesota?

About the poll:

The results of the most recent online reader poll from hutchinsonleader.com are above. Readers wanting to suggest a question may email wiblemo@hutchinsonleader.com. This poll is not a pure scientific sampling of readers’ views but rather is intended to create community discussion of issues.

