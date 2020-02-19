ONLINE READER POLL
Views from hutchinsonleader.com readers
How often do you attend regular church services?
2.7% Multiple times per week
33.1% About once a week
14.4% Once or twice a month
14.4% A few times a year
35.1% Never
Votes: 145
The current question is:
Do you plan to participate in a caucus this year?
About the poll:
The results of the most recent online reader poll from hutchinsonleader.com are above. Readers wanting to suggest a question may email wiblemo@hutchinsonleader.com. This poll is not a pure scientific sampling of readers’ views but rather is intended to create community discussion of issues.