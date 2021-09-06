Hutchinson, MN (55350)

Today

Some clouds in the morning will give way to mainly sunny skies for the afternoon. High 82F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 61F. S winds shifting to WNW at 10 to 15 mph.