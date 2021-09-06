ONLINE READER POLL

Views from hutchinsonleader.com readers

Will you participate in Hutchinson's fall citywide garage sale day?

17.3% Yes, I will be shopping

1.3% Yes, I will be selling

4% Yes, I will be shopping and selling

77.3% No

Votes: 75

The current question is:

How often do you visit the Hutchinson Center for the Arts?

About the poll:

This poll is not a pure scientific sampling of readers' views but rather is intended to create community discussion of issues.

